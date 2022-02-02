LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet revealed with nearly 700 pieces ahead of March 1 release

As the LEGO Star Wars March 2022 lineup becomes even clearer, today we’re getting yet another first look at an all-new set. Just after the appearance in the new Dark Trooper Attack set, fans will be able to assemble a buildable helmet version of the Imperial droids come next month. Stacking up to nearly 700 pieces, the new Dark Trooper marks the third LEGO helmet set of the year. Head below for all of the details.

Bringing the total number of LEGO Star Wars sets for March 2022 up to five so far (including the Boba Fett’s Palace set that we’re still waiting on), today’s reveal showcases the new Dark Trooper Helmet. As the third and likely final buildable helmet set of the year, the Imperial character now joins the Mandalorian and Luke X-Wing Pilot helmets that were unveiled last weekend.

As for the Dark Trooper set, it stacks up to 693 pieces, making it the largest LEGO helmet of the year. The almost-entirely black build recreates the droids introduced in season two of The Mandalorian in the same scale we’ve seen in the past, with some stickers for added detail along the mount section.

There’s still a display base underneath that remains unchanged from the greater LEGO Star Wars helmet series. It features a printed display plaque with Dark Trooper and Star Wars showcased and should fit right in amongst the LEGO Group’s other brick-built recreations of characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but we can assume the LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet will clock in with the same $59.99 price tag as the other upcoming releases. A March 1 release is all but confirmed, so it will join the other Star Wars kits come next month.

With just one more LEGO Star Wars set waiting to be unveiled for March, the lineup is pretty solidified, and today’s unveil throws in a pretty interesting curveball. Reports on the LEGO Dark Trooper have only started to emerge over the past month or so before the showcase today, which likely means that this kit was approved at a much later date than the other two buildable helmets. That fast-tracked approach is definitely apparent in the actual build.

