Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30, Final Fantasy VII $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched via PSN in digital form. On Amazon, you’ll find the Ultimate Edition for PS5 marked down to $49.99 shipped (also matched on PSN). Regularly $50 and $70 respectively, this is matching our previous mention on both and the lowest totals we can find on the latest entries to the Insomniac Spider-Man series. Miles Morales is following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, when “a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home.” Make use of unique abilities, like bio-electric venom blasts and covert camouflage powers alongside the usual acrobatics, as a “war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Head below for more including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Hades, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- PlayStation PSN Critics’ Choice Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech $9 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
