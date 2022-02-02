Vitamix pro-grade Explorian Blender with 3-yr. warranty drops to $190 (Refurb, up to $100 off)

Vitamix – one of the best pro-grade blender brands out there – has just kicked off a new 48-hour flash sale. You can score the certified reconditioned Explorian Series Blender for $189.95 shipped. That’s $100 off the usual refurbished price tag and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, renewed models on Amazon sell for $270 and this is $100 below the new listing we saw during the holidays last year. If you’re looking to bring a pro-grade blender home with solid 3-year warranty, it doesn’t really get any better than Vitamix. This one includes a self-cleaning feature as well as a 64-ounce container and a tamper alongside its 10-variable speed settings, a manual pulse function, and a 2.2 HP motor. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Vitamix. More details below. 

If something like the popular Magic Bullet system won’t cut it for you, consider the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System. This one sells for $160 and includes significantly more accessories, as well as the ability to mix dough and essentially double as a food processor, all for well under the price of the reconditioned Vitamix model. It doesn’t have a 3-year warranty or that pro-grade classification, but it is a solid option otherwise. 

Swing by our home goods guide for additional details on cooking gear, blenders, air fryers, coffee makers, and more. Those include this electric BOSS grinder as well as the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker that’s now down at $19, or as much as 50% off the going rate right now. 

More on the Vitamix Explorian Series Blender:

With the same enduring quality and trusted blending performance that has made Vitamix an icon in the kitchen, the Certified Reconditioned Explorian Series Blender offers Variable Speed Control and Pulse to create a wide variety of textures, and a 64-ounce low profile container that fits easily below overhead cabinets.

