Hands-on: WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition + open beta first impressions [Video]

We’ve covered a few portable drives from WD_Black in the past, but today we have one of their NVMe drives. The WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 limited edition comes with the drive as well as a PC download code for the full game. And starting at $90 for the SSD and the game together, it’s a great way to get some fast storage as well as the latest title in the Battlefield franchise. Be sure to hit the video below to check out all of the details.

The normal 1TB SN750 SE comes in at $130, so for just $30 more, you’re getting a $60 game packaged into that. But the real deal might be the entry 500GB version that is only $15 more than the standard non-Battlefield 2042 edition. So for $90 you’re getting a ripping fast NVMe SSD and a brand-new $60 game. That sounds like a pretty good deal to me.

WD Black Battlefield 2042 SN750 NVMe performance

As a Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD, the WD Black SN750 SE can reach speeds up to 3600MB/s and it hit those marks in my testing. Using CrystalDiskMark, I actually saw speeds up to 3627MB/s read and a lower but still impressive 2913MB/s write.

If you’ve got the need for speed, though, WD Black does offer a faster drive with the SN850 SE. Coming in 500, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, this drive can be specced out with or without a head sink for desktop PCs as well as PS5 systems.

Get in the game

Redeeming the code is simple through the WD Black website that gives you a game code you can then use through Origin. And with that code, I was able to get into the early access for the open beta.

WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition: Video

Battlefield 2042 first impressions

We’ve covered the news here on 9to5Toys about the new Battlefield 2042, but I was very excited to check it out. I loved Battlefield 3 and 4 but didn’t have the same connection to Battlefield 1 or 5. So getting back into a modern setting was appealing to me.

My first game was spent dialing in settings and trying to figure out the new game, but once I had things dialed in, it started to feel more like a Battlefield I was used to. I’m playing on a pretty modest machine so I have the graphics set pretty low, but overall the game feels like it’s running smoothly. My Nvidia performance overlay was saying between 60-90fps in most situations, but for some reason, my fps felt lower than that. The game loads quickly, though, thanks to the WD Black SN750 SE drive.

While the Beta does feel a little glitchy and laggy at times, I had a blast. I enjoy the modern weaponry gameplay much more than the historic time periods. Swapping between scopes and attachments at any time lends itself to some interesting gameplay. As I approach an objective, I can put on a longer range scope to check out the defenses, but then swap to a red dot when I get closer for CQB gameplay.

I still loathe tanks and helicopters, but I enjoy the ground war with multiple soldiers engaging each other on foot. And as buildings and vehicles come crashing down around you, it provides the exciting and sometimes chaotic gameplay that Battlefield is known for.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, if you want some faster storage in the form of an M.2 drive and you plan to get Battlefield 2042, the WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 limited edition drive is a no-brainer. At the 500GB capacity, you’re basically getting the full game for just $15 when compared to the non-Battlefield version.

