Official Apple Watch Space Black and Silver Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $315 ($50 off)

Just after seeing $50 discounts return on Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is now keeping the ball rolling by marking down Apple’s official Link Bracelets. Right now, the latest 38mm Space Black Link Bracelet is down to $399.14 shipped, delivering the very first discount to date at $50 off. You can also save on the 38mm Silver Link Bracelet, which is down to $314.97. As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

If you can live without the first-party seal of approval but still want much of that same look, Nomad’s recent Titanium Apple Watch band is worth a look instead. It delivers a similar overall form-factor to Apple’s official model, but with a much more affordable $249 price tag. We found it to be quite the notable alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year.

Just as we noted above, Apple Watch Series 7 models are also back on sale for some of the best prices yet. Delivering another chance to take the latest fitness tracking experience from Apple for a spin, you can save $50 off a selection of different models and colorways with prices starting at $349.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!