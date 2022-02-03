Score the popular 3.6-qt. Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer at up to 50% off today, now $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This one can fetch as much as $80 at Best Buy, but typically sells for between $50 and $60 or so at Amazon. You’re looking at as much as 50% off the going rate, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is one of the more popular options with this capacity that won’t break the bank, and it’s now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You can can bake, fry, and roast with this model alongside the cool-touch housing and a dual knob that controls both the temperature and built-in timer. If you’re in the market for an air fryer right now, this is one of your best bets in the price range. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $29 and under air fryer section just goes to show how notable today’s lead deal really is. There isn’t really any comparable options available at this price right now, and while it might not have all the bells and whistles of the pricey Instant models, for example, it will certainly provide that healthier frying experience at an affordable price.

However, if you are looking to take it up a notch, something like Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer is great option. It is sitting at its second-best Amazon price ever with all of the smart cooking programs to make dinner even easier in tow. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional cooking offers and household essential discounts as well as the Amazon Valentine’s Day live plant sale.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature ranges from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

