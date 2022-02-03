Forget the roses, Amazon Valentine’s Day live plant sale starts at $13: Red cactus, and more

-
AmazonHome GoodsCosta Farms
40% off From $13

Get all of your Valentine’s day gifts yet? Me either. Amazon is now offering some great deals on live potted plants for this month’s holiday, some of which feature heart-felt tags, and more to mark the occasion. While the sale landing page says 17% off, we are tracking as much as 40% in savings here on everything from lucky bamboo and aloe vera to cute little red cacti and succulents. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and makes for an interesting alternative to the typical roses. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Amazon live plant Valentine’s Day sale:

You’ll find even more Valentine’s Day gift ideas right here, but if you’re more into the tech side of things, we have those too. Twelve South is now offering deep deals on its range of charging accessories and iPhone cases alongside HYPER’s latest event with nearly 30% off its Apple-centric hubs and more. You’ll find everything waiting for you as part of ongoing Valentine’s Day coverage

More on the Anthurium Indoor Plant:

  • Is this a gift? Please choose “this is a gift” at check out to add a personalized message.
  • Great for room decor or dorm decor. The Anthurium features stunning glossy dark green heart-shaped leaves with long-lasting red blooms
  • Provides an instant impact for your home or office, perfect for home decorating or gift-giving
  • Grows best near an East or West window. Water when the top couple inches of the soil are dry
  • Height at shipping is approximately 10 inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Costa Farms

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WEN 13.5A snow thrower clears 7.8-inches deep in one pa...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Air ...
RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $...
Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at...
DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W A...
Load more...
Show More Comments