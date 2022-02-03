Forget the roses, Amazon Valentine’s Day live plant sale starts at $13: Red cactus, and more

Get all of your Valentine’s day gifts yet? Me either. Amazon is now offering some great deals on live potted plants for this month’s holiday, some of which feature heart-felt tags, and more to mark the occasion. While the sale landing page says 17% off, we are tracking as much as 40% in savings here on everything from lucky bamboo and aloe vera to cute little red cacti and succulents. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and makes for an interesting alternative to the typical roses. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Amazon live plant Valentine’s Day sale:

You’ll find even more Valentine’s Day gift ideas right here, but if you’re more into the tech side of things, we have those too. Twelve South is now offering deep deals on its range of charging accessories and iPhone cases alongside HYPER’s latest event with nearly 30% off its Apple-centric hubs and more. You’ll find everything waiting for you as part of ongoing Valentine’s Day coverage.

More on the Anthurium Indoor Plant:

Is this a gift? Please choose “this is a gift” at check out to add a personalized message.

Great for room decor or dorm decor. The Anthurium features stunning glossy dark green heart-shaped leaves with long-lasting red blooms

Provides an instant impact for your home or office, perfect for home decorating or gift-giving

Grows best near an East or West window. Water when the top couple inches of the soil are dry

Height at shipping is approximately 10 inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!