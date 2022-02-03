VIZIO’s 50-inch V-Series AirPlay 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 now down at $298 (Reg. $358+)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $298 shipped. Regularly $358 at Walmart where it is currently matched, this one sold for up to $390 at Amazon over the last year or so and is now at a new all-time low there. This is a budget-friendly 4K Ultra HD display with “8 million pixels” with Dolby Vision HDR support, DTS Virtual:X audio, voice commands, and a 4K upscaling engine. You’ll also find built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromcast streaming as well as the V-Gaming engine for your console, direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, and a host of connectivity options: three HDMI 2.1 jacks, a USB port, and more. This 2021 model is rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Walmart customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out the 2021 Insignia 42-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV at $230 shipped. This one isn’t quite as big and feature-rich, but it still has smart TV features and comes in at even less. Just be sure to scope out our launch coverage of the latest model Amazon Fire TV Omni series for even more affordable options.

We are also tracking VIZIO’s higher-end 75-inch M6 AirPlay 4K TV at a new Amazon low from $729 as well as the brand’s PQ9 offerings starting at $899 with up to $400 in savings alongside 120Hz VRR and the latest-generation HDMI ports in tow.

Swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more offers to upgrade the home theater for 2022.

More on the VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. V-series also supports HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats.

Full Array Backlight – LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

IQ Active Processor – Delivers superior picture processing, including a powerful and intelligent 4K upscaling engine that enhances your favorite HD entertainment in spectacular 4K quality.

