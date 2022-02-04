9to5Toys Daily: February 4, 2022 – Save on official Apple Watch Bands, Galaxy S21 FE, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-2422-10.58-AM.mp3

Host

Blair Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: January 21, 2022 – Beats Fit Pro firs...
9to5Toys Daily: January 10, 2022 – M1 MacBook Pro, Be...
9to5Toys Daily: January 17, 2022 – Save on M1 Pro Mac...
9to5Toys Daily: January 31, 2022 – Save on iPhone 12...
9to5Toys Daily: January 26, 2022 – Apple Watch Serie...
9to5Toys Daily: January 25, 2022 – Save on Apple TV 4...
9to5Toys Daily: February 3, 2022 – AirPods Pro $69 of...
9to5Toys Daily: January 7, 2022 – Save on iPhone 12 m...
Load more...
Show More Comments