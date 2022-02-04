Anker ends the week by discounting MagSafe battery packs, HomeKit cams, more from $16

Heading into the weekend, Anker is now discounting a selection of gear via its official Amazon storefront headlined by its PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Battery Pack at $49.99 shipped. Marking quite the rare offer in the first place from the usual $55 price tag, this is only the second notable chance to save period. Not to mention, the lowest since a 1-day Black Friday discount. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Notable end of week Anker deals:

If none of these end of week discounts are quite the right addition to your setup, this week has saw an even wider variety of Anker discounts go live. Ranging from some additional MagSafe gear that kicked off the week to its latest flagship earbuds and more, you’ll want to check out what’s on tap as we head into the weekend right here.

Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank features:

Simple and convenient way to juice up your phone; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone for a 5W wireless charge. Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Only compatible with MagSafe phone cases). Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

