Official Apple Watch bands see rare up to 54% discounts: Modern Buckle, Loop, more from $42

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands headlined by the Leather Loop 44mm in Diver Blue at $87.99 shipped. Marking about as rare of a discount as they come, this style was last on sale in August at $2 more, with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low from the usual $99 price tag. Apple’s Leather Loop band brings a premium Venezia leather to your wearable with a hand-crafted design. Alongside being compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, it sports a soft quilted design which hides magnets inside for getting the perfect fit on just about any wrist. If you’ve been looking to refresh the look of your Apple Watch with a band that’s as high-end as the wearable itself this Leather Loop offering is certainly worth a look with today’s rare price cut. Head below for more.

Another highlight worth drawing attention to is the official Apple Watch Modern Buckle 40mm in Deep Sea Blue at $86.36. Down from $149, you’re looking at a new all-time low on yet another style, with $62 in savings attached. This is also $13 under our previous mention from last fall. As one of the more premium straps to pair with your Apple Watch, this official band arrives with a genuine Granada leather build with an inner layer of Vectran weave. The Modern Buckle lives up to its name with a two-piece magnetic clasp system that’s every bit as stylish as the leather it has been crafted from.

All of today’s Apple Watch band discounts:

If none these discounted offerings are quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Just don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 7 models are also back on sale for some of the best prices yet. Delivering another chance to take the latest fitness tracking experience from Apple for a spin, you can save $50 off a selection of different models and colorways with prices starting at $349.

Apple Watch Leather Loop Band features:

The Venezia leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy. With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion. A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture. And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!