Apple Watch Series 7 styles now up to $59 off starting at $349 via Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $50 or more off a selection of Apple Watch Series 7 models headlined by the 45mm GPS stlye in Starlight at $369.98 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low, you’re looking at $59 in savings from the usual $329 price tag while beating our previous mention by $9. You can also lock-in $50 in savings on 41mm offerings, too.

In either case, you’re looking at all of the improvements delivered by Apple’s latest wearable. Highlights this time around for Series 7 include the noticeably larger screen that pairs with the new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. That’s of course alongside all of the usual fitness-focused features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs in our Apple guide. If you missed out on the AirPods 3 holiday discounts, an all-time low has returned at $140. That’s alongside official iPhone 12 series cases starting at just $10.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

