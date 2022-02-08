Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat delivers Alexa-enabled climate control for $48 (Save 20%)

Joining all of the Echo smart speakers that went on sale over the weekend, Amazon is now offering its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount at 20% off while matching the all-time low set back in December. Serving as an auxiliary addition to your existing Echo setup, Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat arrives to give Alexa control of your climate control setup. Be it staying warm through the rest of winter or beating the heat come summer, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. There’s also added energy saving benefits as well as scheduling and automation to round out the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside its onboard Alexa support and sleek, no-frills design, one of the more notable selling points of the new Amazon Smart Thermostat is just how much more affordable it is than the competition. Even at its usual MSRP, this is already one of the more cost effective solutions out there, not to mention once you factor in the added savings. So if overhauling the heat this winter or AC by summer is a high priority, the lead deal is worth considering.

Speaking of new releases from Amazon for your Alexa smart home, earlier this fall the new Smart Air Quality Monitor arrived. Delivering a myriad of stats to your setup, this device pairs quite nicely with the Smart Thermostat for automating the heat based on hyperlocal temperature readings. Though it can also alert you on changes in humidity, VOCs, and more, all of which you can read about in our launch coverage.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

