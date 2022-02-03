Pour over this deal on Bodum’s Melior Coffee Dripper, now matching the Amazon low at $18

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Bodum Melior Pour Over Coffee Dripper for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $38.50 directly from Bodum where it’s currently on sale for $23, this model typically sells for between $25 and $30 at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. It is listed at over $38 via Walmart for comparison. If you’re looking to refresh your pour-over setup or just to give it a shot, Bodum’s Melior is a good option, especially while it’s on sale. Alongside the stainless steel permanent filter solution, the carafe is made of a non-staining, heat-resistant borosilicate glass in a dishwater-safe design. More details below.

If you can do with a 17-ounce model, this Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with the cork wrapping around the glass carafe is arguably even more attractive. It also comes in at a couple bucks less on Amazon right now with a $15 Prime shipped price tag as well.

Along with this deal on NutriBullet’s NB9-1301S Pro blender, our home goods hub is packed full of notable kitchen, cooking, and household essential deals. Another notable offer there is the flash sale price drop on the Vitamix pro-grade Explorian Blender. Now up to $100 off the going rate, it ships with a 3-year warranty, a self-cleaning feature, and 10-variable speed settings in a pro-grade package for your home arsenal.

More on the Bodum Melior Pour Over Coffee Dripper:

Hot water is distributed slowly and evenly over the Coffee powder, allowing for a rich taste and robust aroma to develop.

Permanent stainless steel filter – no need to buy paper filters again.

The carafe is made of tasteless borosilicate glass.

Easy to pick up and comfortable to hold, thanks to smooth, curved handle.

