Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Boxing Manager, Achi, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. This morning saw notable deals hit on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini cases alongside the official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger seeing its first discount to $24, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Monster Hunter Stories, Boxing Manager, the Achi – Strategy game, and Color Wheel. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grapic: Ig Story Art & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mix on Pix – Text on Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tallowmere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snowmobile Trails – New York: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties!

