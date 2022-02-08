Official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger sees first discount to $24 (Reg. $29)

Amazon currently offers the new official Apple Watch Magnetic USB-C Fast Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer is marking the very first discount since debuting last fall while delivering a new all-time low. Launching alongside the Series 7, Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here, but then head below for more.

Considering that the standard version of Apple Watch charger without the fast charging support or the USB-C plug sells for the same price at Amazon, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. You will however want to go check out these ongoing official Apple Watch band discounts, which mark down an assortment of sport and more premium straps starting at $40.

Speaking of, these ongoing $50 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts are certainly worth a look as we close out yet another work week. Delivering flagship features fit for Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at ECG monitoring, heart rate stats, and much more starting at $349.

Apple Watch Magnetic USB-C Fast Charger features:

  • Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes (Other models will have regular charge times). 
  • Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. 
  • It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment. 
  • Compatible with all watch models

