Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30, Splatoon 2 + Expansion $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Alongside he plethora of big-time Switch game deals that hit yesterday (found below and right here in the B2G1 FREE sale), GameStop is now offering Persona 5 Strikers for Nintendo’s current-generation console down at $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with in-store pickup. Regularly up to $50 and currently selling for $40 at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, taking them across six corrupted cities in Japan. The hybrid fighting system brings “explosive action-combat” as well as “pause-and-plan sequences” to make for strategic battle mechanics alongside customizable spells, skills, and abilities. Head below for more including Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade, new Xbox digital game sales, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Sports sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale up to 80% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop$7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oceanhorn eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm eShop$22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ori: The Collection Xbox $11.50 (Reg. $35)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Diablo II: Resurrected PSN$30 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
