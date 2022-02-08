Save up to 50% on Razer or Logitech gaming headsets for PS5, Xbox, and PC from $60

Amazon is offering the Razer Kaira Dual Wireless Playstation 5 Headset for $79.99 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, these headphones can “tune highs, mids, and lows separately” to produce “brighter, clearer sound with richer trebels and more powerful bass.” On top of that, you’ll find the HyperClear cardioid microphone, Razer’s SmartSwitch, and both Bluetooth as well as 2.4GHz wireless connections. This made-for-PlayStation headset is sure to bring your PS5 setup to the next level, and you can check out our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look. Head below for additional deals.

Be sure to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your battle station. Right now, there are a number of monitors on sale from $160 as well as Cooler Master’s 59g wireless mouse for $76 and Razer gaming keyboards priced from $120.

TriForce 50mm Drivers: Cutting-edge drivers that can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass

HyperClear Cardioid Mic: Bendable mic with improved housing and pickup for amazing voice capture that suppresses noise from the back and sides—supported by mic monitoring and game/chat balance to ensure optimal levels

Razer SmartSwitch: Easily switch between audio from your console and phone for total convenience while gaming

