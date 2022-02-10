ElevationLab’s popular waterproof TagVault AirTag cases see rare price drops from $11.50

After seeing the brand’s new bike model disguised as a water bottle cage yesterday, we are now tracking some of the best deals ever on ElevationLab TagVault AirTag cases. Launching back in May and now regularly starting at $13, like they currently fetch direct, we are now tracking 10% on-page coupons via its official Amazon storefront. That includes the single, 2-pack, and 4-pack that drop to $11.66, $20.66, and $35.96, respectively. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While these aren’t the deepest price drops at 10% off, deals have been rare at best on these models, which are some of the most popular options in our giant master roundup of the best AirTag accessories out there. Head below for more.

The ElevationLab TagVault AirTag cases are dubbed as the “first” waterproof AirTag case with a composite construction and stainless steel Torx hardware. You can get all of the details you need over in our launch coverage right here.

We are also tracking an even deeper deal on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this one dropped a couple more bucks since our initial post and currently sits at $22.50, down from the regular $39 price tag. Get all of the details on this offer right here.

However, if you’re in the market for something that can house your AirPods and Apple’s item tracker, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of elago’s new AirPods Pro case that packs a built-in AirTag slot with a nifty camera design as well.

More on the Elevation Labs TagVault AirTag cases:

The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags.

Compact design, won’t bulk up your keychain.

Ultra-durable composite construction with stainless hardware, T6 Torx driver included.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTag get scratched and take abuse.

Never lose your keys again. And useful on other things like backpacks, luggage, jackets, purse, etc. Sound and signal pass through.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!