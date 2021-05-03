FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevation Lab TagVault: The ‘first’ waterproof AirTag case with 360-degree protection for $13

-
NewsElevation Lab
From $13

The new Elevation Lab TagVault is the “first waterproof” AirTag case, and it’s now available for pre-order from $13. Elevation Lab — makers of that great little under-desk Anchor gear hook — are stepping into the AirTag accessory business with its new, protection-focused TagVault. Dubbed the very first waterproof AirTag case, the design here is heavily focused on protecting your AirTag at all costs while leaving it with a “nondescript” look that doesn’t broadcast to onlookers that there’s an AirTag in there, according to Elevation Lab. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

Elevation Lab TagVault

Not only is the Elevation Lab TagVault the “first” waterproof AirTag case, but it also houses your Apple item tracker in an “ultra-durable” composite construction with stainless steel Torx hardware.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès).

Just as the name suggests, the Elevation Lab TagVault has an almost mini vault-like vibe to it that apparently (and judging by the imagery) “won’t bulk up your keychain.” Elevation Lab says it can easily be attached to your key ring or other things like “backpacks, luggage, jackets, purses, your child’s backpack,” and more. It does have a more non-descriptive look to it that could deter thieves and the like, but anything that looks even a little bit like an AirTag case at this point will probably be obvious to spot regardless. Either way, it certainly doesn’t show the shiny AirTag it carries, which could very well help the cause. 

The Elevation Lab TagVault waterproof AirTag case is available for pre-order at $12.95 or in a bundle: 3-pack for $30, 4-pack for $40, or 8-pack for $75. “Pre-order now, ships June!”

9to5Toys’ Take 

While we haven’t had a chance to go hands-on to know for sure, we can only assume this completely enclosed design will not have a negative effect on data transmission. Having said that, we have been covering Elevation Lab gear for a while around here and have nothing but good things to say about the brand. The Elevation Lab TagVault waterproof AirTag case has now been added to our roundup of the best and most interesting AirTag accessories out there, and we certainly expect/hope everything works as expected here. 

But be sure to check out some of the other new AirTags cases that have launched below as well:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Elevation Lab

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Ar...
LEGO kicks off May the 4th Star Wars sale with freebies...
Among Us launching on PlayStation 4 and 5 later this ye...
CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings hometown pri...
Review: Are LEGO’s new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper ...
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 Dual...
Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holde...
April’s best LEGO Ideas include a playable mini-g...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Caseology’s new Vault AirTags Carabiner Case is here, and now on sale for just $14

$14 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill debuts new American leather AirTags keychain case at $21, or 4-pack for $68 (15% off)

From $21 Learn More
Save 20%

Don’t pay the AirTags premium, Tile’s highly-rated item finders are on sale from $20

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

$24 Learn More
Save 24%

Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into an instant home theater at $99

$99 Learn More