The new Elevation Lab TagVault is the “first waterproof” AirTag case, and it’s now available for pre-order from $13. Elevation Lab — makers of that great little under-desk Anchor gear hook — are stepping into the AirTag accessory business with its new, protection-focused TagVault. Dubbed the very first waterproof AirTag case, the design here is heavily focused on protecting your AirTag at all costs while leaving it with a “nondescript” look that doesn’t broadcast to onlookers that there’s an AirTag in there, according to Elevation Lab. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Elevation Lab TagVault

Not only is the Elevation Lab TagVault the “first” waterproof AirTag case, but it also houses your Apple item tracker in an “ultra-durable” composite construction with stainless steel Torx hardware.

Designed for the real world. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès).

Just as the name suggests, the Elevation Lab TagVault has an almost mini vault-like vibe to it that apparently (and judging by the imagery) “won’t bulk up your keychain.” Elevation Lab says it can easily be attached to your key ring or other things like “backpacks, luggage, jackets, purses, your child’s backpack,” and more. It does have a more non-descriptive look to it that could deter thieves and the like, but anything that looks even a little bit like an AirTag case at this point will probably be obvious to spot regardless. Either way, it certainly doesn’t show the shiny AirTag it carries, which could very well help the cause.

The Elevation Lab TagVault waterproof AirTag case is available for pre-order at $12.95 or in a bundle: 3-pack for $30, 4-pack for $40, or 8-pack for $75. “Pre-order now, ships June!”

9to5Toys’ Take

While we haven’t had a chance to go hands-on to know for sure, we can only assume this completely enclosed design will not have a negative effect on data transmission. Having said that, we have been covering Elevation Lab gear for a while around here and have nothing but good things to say about the brand. The Elevation Lab TagVault waterproof AirTag case has now been added to our roundup of the best and most interesting AirTag accessories out there, and we certainly expect/hope everything works as expected here.

