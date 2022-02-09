Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze in both physical and digital form at $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the latest digital sale we saw and the lowest price we can find on the must-have platformer for Switch owners. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong land on your Switch alongside Funky Kong to make the experience even easier for younger and inexperienced gamers. Funky also brings some additional abilities to the platforming hijinx including double jumps, hovers, and the ability to perform Infinite rolls. If you have yet to add this one to your collection now’s great time to bring a copy home. And here’s everything you need to know about the first Nintendo Direct of the year that we will be covering later this afternoon. Head below for more including Biomutant, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and more.

