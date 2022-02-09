Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze in both physical and digital form at $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the latest digital sale we saw and the lowest price we can find on the must-have platformer for Switch owners. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong land on your Switch alongside Funky Kong to make the experience even easier for younger and inexperienced gamers. Funky also brings some additional abilities to the platforming hijinx including double jumps, hovers, and the ability to perform Infinite rolls. If you have yet to add this one to your collection now’s great time to bring a copy home. And here’s everything you need to know about the first Nintendo Direct of the year that we will be covering later this afternoon. Head below for more including Biomutant, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Biomutant $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Amazon buy three Switch games for the price of two
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Sports sale up to 80% off
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- ID@Xbox Sleuth Sale up to 80% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oceanhorn eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm eShop $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Diablo II: Resurrected PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
