Nintendo Direct showcase: Mario Kart, Earthbound, Kirby, Switch Sports, more

Well, the first Nintendo Direct presentation of the year has arrived with the new Switch games set to hit in the first half of the year. As we mentioned in our announcement coverage, Nintendo is scheduling around 40 minutes of straight updates and preview looks at what’s to come between now and, presumably, June of 2022. While it’s hard to say what exactly Nintendo will be showing off when it comes to new Switch games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and quite possibly more of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will likely be on the docket. Although it’s the surprises that have us most excited, the guessing game is over now so head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

Nintendo Direct – 40 minutes of new Switch games

Launch dates for Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3? Something about the rumored Mario Kart 9? Or maybe a quick peak at the Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild sequel? Well, probably not. Nintendo will likely have a separate event for Link’s next adventure through the clouds as well as its beloved kart racer, but you never what Nintendo could pull out of a question block during its Direct presentations.

Everything starts right now and you can follow along with us below. We will be updating this post as the announcements roll in with the most exciting news, and you’ll find full-res footage for everything that comes available during and shortly after the showcase event:

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.

Updating…

Fire Emblem Warriors

The new Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes is up first! Releases June 24, 2022.

Another look at the Advance Wars remakes

An official release has arrived: It’s coming April 8, 2022.

No Man’s Sky for Switch

No Man’s Sky is set for release this summer on Nintendo Switch

Embark on an epic voyage across the galaxy as you scavenge for resources, craft tools, and fight to survive in an infinite procedurally generated universe when No Man’s Sky lands on Nintendo Switch this summer!

Mario League Strikers Battle League

Mario League Strikers Battle League soccer now scheduled for launch on June 10th.

Splatoon 3

Our first look at the Splatoon 3 co-op mode…it releases this summer.

The next wave of Salmon Run’s co-op action returns in Splatoon 3! But with this mysterious new giant Salmonid in the picture it might be a tougher challenge than swimming upstream!

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Announcement Trailer

Wanzers return to the battlefield once more! Prepare for battle when FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch this summer! FRONT MISSION 2: Remake will also launch on Nintendo Switch in the future.

Chrono Cross

Two worlds cross in an HD remaster of the acclaimed RPG Chrono Cross and the origin story, Radical Dreamers! CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION dashes and slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch on April 7.

Another look at Kirby and the Forgotten Lands

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands releases March 25th!

Kirby is ready to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees in a new adventure! With the new Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects & use moves different from copy abilities. Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved! Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful!

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series

KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil are coming to Nintendo Switch! Take on these dreamy side-scrolling adventures when KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series launches for Nintendo Switch on July 8!

Portal Collection

The iconic Portal Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch “this year”

Welcome to the Aperture Science computer-aided Enrichment Center. Break the laws of spatial physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, and face off against a power-mad A.I. when Portal and Portal 2 warps onto Nintendo Switch in 2022 with the Portal: Companion Collection!

Nintendo Switch sports

A new iteration of the Nintendo Wii Sports game. Releases April 29, 2022 with new sensor controller.

Introducing a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports! Play sports such as Bowling, Tennis, & Chambara as well as three new additional sports including Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball. Also, enjoy online play across all sports! Nintendo Switch Sports launches 4/29. A free update will arrive in the summer, expanding the Leg Strap accessory compatibility to Soccer matches. Additionally, a second free update planned to arrive in the Fall will add Golf to the playable sports!

Mario Kart remastered courses are coming as paid DLC

8 new DLC remastered courses coming March 18, 2022, 48 total by the end of 2023.

Featuring 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart series to be released over six waves, burn rubber with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass paid DLC! The first wave arrives March 18, and pre-orders are available today. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass will be available at no additional cost for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or as an individual purchase.

Xenoblade Blade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Blade Chronicles 3 releases September 2022

With a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch for #NintendoSwitch this September!

A free update lands in Metroid Dread! In the brutal Dread Mode difficulty, all it takes is one hit to cause a game over. Are you ready for the challenge? For players new to the series, Rookie Mode allows for increased recovery and less damage from bosses. The free update is available now! Additionally, look forward to a second free update arriving in April, which will add Boss Rush mode, where you can take on bosses continuously, one at a time until you’re defeated!

Plus…

Earthbound is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online, releases today!!!

Earthbound and Earthbound Origins releases later today on Switch Online!

Disney and Pixar racer – Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is releasing this summer as well.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed

Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection

You’ll find all of today’s Nintendo Switch game deals in the usual place including Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Kirby Star Allies, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!