Save on Roku’s latest AirPlay 2 4K streaming media players and more from $19

After seeing the entire Fire TV lineup go on sale ahead of the Super Bowl, Amazon is now carrying over those savings to Roku’s streaming media players. Right now, you can score the new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $28.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date since launching last year at $11 off. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $19.

Other notable Roku streamers on sale:

If you’re more of an Alexa buff, Amazon is currently discounting its latest lineup of streaming media players just in time for the Super Bowl. Starting at $20, you’re looking at its entire collection of streamers, including the flagship Fire TV Cube, new 4K Max, and more.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

