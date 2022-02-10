WD’s 1TB Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD drops to $80 for today only (Reg. up to $120)

For today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is now offering the WD 1TB Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal Sold-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120 these days and currently fetching $95 at Amazon, this is about $4 under the low we saw at Amazon over the holidays and the best price we can find. This is a Gen3 x4 PCIe M.2 2280 internal drive that can move data around at up to 2,400MB/s. It’s not the latest and greatest, but it is an affordable option with a respectable transfer rate and access to the Western Digital SSD Dashboard that “constantly monitors the health of your SSD.” Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

You can save even more by opting for a 500GB SK hynix Gold P31 model as a boot drive and making use of portable storage for the rest of your files. This one comes in at $70 shipped on Amazon and is even faster at up to 3,500MB/s. Check out the latest flagship models from the brand in our CES 2022 coverage.

And while we are on the subject, you still have a chance to take advantage of some of the best portable SSD storage deals of the year in our previous roundup. High-end SanDisk Extreme and Western Digital models are joined by more affordable options from Crucial and others with deals starting from $60 shipped. Browse through everything right here.

More on the WD 1TB Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 SSD:

Whether you’re working, creating, casually gaming, or processing large amounts of data, the 1TB Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD from WD puts the power of NVMe at the heart of your system so you can get more done, faster. This SSD has a capacity of up to 1TB and features and M.2 2280 form factor, a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, 3D NAND flash memory, sequential read speeds of up to 2400 MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 1950 MB/s, an MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) rating of 1.7 million hours, and an endurance of 600TB TBW (Total Bytes Written).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!