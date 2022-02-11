Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W USB-C/A Charger + Lightning Cable $19, more

RAVPower is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/USB-A Charger with USB-C to Lightning Cable for $15.99 with $3.99 shipping when you use the code DNL44 at checkout. Down from its $31 normal going rate, today’s deal saves 36% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, we last saw the charger alone fall to $12 at the end of January. Designed with a 20W PD 3.0 USB-C port alongside a 10W USB-A output, this charger can easily power two devices at the same time. On top of that, it includes a MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable to provide fast charging to your iPhone out of the box.
20W PD 3.0 Fast Charging for iPhone 12: Blazing fast speeds to power up iPhone 12 via the USB C output port, efficiently from 0 to 50% battery in only 30 minutes, saving you plenty of time. Powerful for Two: Simultaneously charges two devices by the 20W USB-C output and 10W USB-A output, 30W total output from 2 ports. MFi Certified Cable: Seamlessly sync data between devices, or juice your iPhone 12 anytime at full speed via the durable high grade Lightning to USB-C cable (3ft long)
Must have for Samsung: Faster charging speed (8.2V/3.1A) than standard USB C charger(9V/1.63A), perfect quick charger for Samsung Galaxy Note 20/S20. Fully Compatible: Easily revives a majority of type-C enabled mobiles, tablets, gaming controllers, etc., including the latest iPhone 12/11 Pro, Galaxy Note 20/S20, iPad Pro 2018, Switch, and so on
