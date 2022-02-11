ESR expands HaloLock lineup with new ESR MagSafe dashboard car mount [Deal]

Just after seeing its very first MagSafe power bank debut at the beginning of the month, ESR is now back today with the launch of yet another iPhone 13 accessory. Moving the emphasis to the car, the new ESR HaloLock Dashboard Car Mount arrives with a MagSafe-compatible design geared towards Apple’s latest smartphones. Now available for purchase, there’s a launch discounted attached, which you can read all about down below.

ESR debuts latest HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount

Expanding ESR’s current stable of HaloLock accessories, its new dashboard mount is nowhere near its first in-car offering. Arriving as just the latest installment of these mounts, this one takes on a more streamlined design with a suction cup base. It arches down off of your car’s dashboard in order to position an iPhone 13 handset at the same level your infotainment system would be.

As far as the MagSafe support goes, there is a pretty standard feature set for a third-party accessory. It sports 7.5W charging output with the magnetic mount taking advantage of Apple’s MagSafe standard. There’s a ball joint that connects the actual mount arm to the MagSafe base, though that’s about all there seems to be for adjusting the position. So if you were hoping for a telescoping arm, that has been forgone this time around.

Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-A cable to powering the package, though you’ll have to supply your own car charging adapter.

Buy now with a launch discount

Now available for purchase direct from ESR’s official Amazon storefront, the new HaloLock Dashboard MagSafe Mount enters with a $37.99 list price. Right now, you can currently take advantage of a $5 discount, which brings the price down to $31.99 when clipping the on-page coupon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having tried out quite a variety of MagSafe car mounts in the past, it has always been a bit disappointing how few of them are dashboard mounts. It seems like most brands are quite happy releasing air vent models, which makes the latest from ESR even more appealing to me. I’ve used several of the company’s releases in the past, walking away with some solid impressions you can read more about right here.

Right now, my favorite accessory in the product category has to be Anker’s recent MagGo mount, even considering its steep price tag. But the new HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount certainly looks like a promising alternative to those who don’t want to pay for the higher quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!