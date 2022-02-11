LEGO debuts new 1,200-piece T. rex Breakout set alongside two Jurassic World: Dominion kits

Today, the LEGO Group is launching a series of new kits inspired by Jurassic Park and its sequel franchise. The new LEGO T. rex Breakout arrives as an 18+ set with over 1,200 pieces and is joined by a pair of Jurassic World: Dominion creations. All three are now available for pre-order, and you can get the full scoop down below.

LEGO launches new Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout set

Marking the first display-focused Jurassic Park set since the T. rex Rampage from 2019, the LEGO Group is now back today to put the king of the dinosaurs back in the spotlight. Enter the new 1,212-piece LEGO T. rex Breakout kit, which delivers a vignette-style build depicting one of the more iconic scenes from the original Jurassic Park in LEGO form.

Mainly assembling the iconic showdown between the T. rex and the park Ford Explorers, the build includes all of the expected characters like Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy, and Lex Murphy in minifigure form. There’s notably a destroyed park fence in the backdrop of this display-focused set, as well as a brick-built version of the mighty dinosaur. Sitting on a black display base, the set features a printed LEGO tile with the Jurassic Park logo off to the side, as well as a quote from the film that reads “Boy, do I hate being right all the time.”

Now available for pre-order, the LEGO T. rex Breakout set will begin shipping on April 17. It retails for $99.99, making it one of the more affordable 18+ series kits in recent memory.

LEGO showcases new Jurassic World Dominion sets

Then there are the two new Jurassic World: Dominion sets which are now available for pre-order. Moving on from the original Jurassic Park series, these two kits are based around the upcoming installment in the sequel trilogy with $39.99 price points in either case. Both builds will begin shipping officially closer to when the tie-in film will be releasing, with April 27 launch dates set as of now.

Taking a look at the kits, first up we have the Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport. This 254-piece creation notably includes two different molded dinosaurs, which are new to this kit. The inflated price for such a low part count is due to the new dino figures, with the same story applying to the other new set. This one also includes a jeep with a trailer hitched to the back, as well as three minifigures; one of which is Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcom.

The second of the new LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion sets enters in the form of the Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush. It includes even more minifigures than the other build, but drops the part count down to 210 bricks to match. Fittingly for the name, a Triceratops is the star of the show in this kit, with a jeep and quad bike rounding out the package.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’m sure I speak for a lot of builders when I say that the new LEGO Jurassic World: Dominion sets aren’t all that impressive, though the new dinosaur molds are appreciated. The real star of today’s announcements has to be the LEGO T. rex Breakout. Seeing such a classic scene brought into brick-built form is pretty fantastic, and the final model really follows through on the execution.

Now we just have to wait and see what the upcoming direct to consumer set looks like. Last year, we reported on a new set 76944, which was reported to launch on April 17. Now that we know LEGO already has plans to release a Jurassic Park set on that date, it’s looking more and more like we’ll see the Visitor Center in the near future.

