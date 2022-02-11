Score rare discounts on LEGO sets: Republic Gunship $40 off, Imperial Light Cruiser, more

Zavvi is now discounting a collection of LEGO sets from a variety of themes, offering rare markdowns when item-specific codes have been applied at checkout. Our favorite is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship at $309.99 shipped with code LEGOGUNSHIP. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at only the third notable price cut since this fan-voted creation launched last August and a new all-time low at $15 below our previous mention and $40 off in total.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you, but then check out all of the other deals down below.

Continuing the LEGO discounts, Zavvi is also marking down the Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser to $134.99 when code LEGOCRUISER has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer marks one of the first overall price cuts at $25 off the going rate while beating our previous mention by $5.

Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build.

Another highlight has Zavvi offering the new LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship for $124.99 when code LEGOMARVEL has been applied at checkout. Continuing the all-time low status, this is $25 off the going rate and $5 below our previous mention. Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the largest set in the LEGO Infinity War collection. This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. Go get all of the details in our hands-on review, then hit the jump for a collection of other LEGO discounts.

After getting an exclusive first look at the upcoming Boba Fett’s Palace set, this week also saw LEGO unveil the new 1,400-piece Technic McLaren F1 race car. Then make sure to go read up on our two retro reviews from the start of the month, including the original LEGO Jabba’s Palace nearly 20 years after its release and Boba Fett minifigure that started it all.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

