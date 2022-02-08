Exclusive: Here’s our first look at the upcoming LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace

After weeks of waiting, today we’re getting a first look at the new LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace. Joining the Star Wars lineup on March 1, the upcoming creation will be the largest Star Wars set of the year so far with over 730 pieces, seven minifigures, and more. Head below for all of the details.

Here’s our first look at the LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace

9to5Toys has been able to report for quite some time that the upcoming kit from the Book of Boba Fett would stack up to 732 pieces. And now we’ve been sent an image of the set, giving builders a first look at what to actually expect from the set.

The main aspect of the set will be recreating the throne that Boba Fett gains control of at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, depicting the seat itself as well as the architecture above it. Off to each side are different sections, with a small seating area to the left. Then on the right is a shrunken down version of the locale’s tower, which in this case is just about 6 inches tall. Underneath is the iconic entrance way.

Original LEGO Jabba’s Palace

One of the more disappointing aspects of the set for many builders will be the fact that there’s no real Rancor pit. It’s something that we knew going into today’s first look, but the reveal confirms that the LEGO Group will be opting to forgo the menagerie this time around.

The slate of seven minifigures we reported back in January has also been confirmed. There is most notably Boba Fett himself with the same design as last year’s Slave 1, as well as Fennec Shand rocking a new hairpiece. Carrying over the influence from the end credits scene in Mandalorian season two, there’s a new version of Bib Fortuna rocking a larger head to fit with the weight he gained since assuming Jabba’s throne. Not to mention a single Gamorrean Guard.

The LEGO Group’s very first Quarren is making an appearance in Boba Fett’s Palace, as well as Rystáll Sant and an unnamed Weequay to round out the assortment.

Launching on March 1 alongside all of the other new Star Wars sets, the LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace enters at $99.99. As the largest set of the wave, as well as of the entire theme for 2022 so far, it arrives alongside all of the new LEGO Star Wars helmets.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All things considered, I honestly thing there is a lot to like about the set. Sure, this won’t be the largest version of the Palace to date, but the new Boba Fett version is definitely a nice addition to the slate of previous LEGO sets that hail from Tatooine. It shares a lot of similarities to the Mos Eisley Cantina from back in 2020, which will make this a great addition to a display. We’ll of course be taking a hands-on look at the set once it releases, but until then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Now onto the LEGO May 4th lineup!

