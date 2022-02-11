Score the official EarthBound Player’s Guide for FREE via Nintendo before you start your journey

You can now download the official EarthBound Player’s Guide from Nintendo. While there’s still no Mother 3 to speak of, Nintendo did bring the beloved EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings to its Switch SNES and NES Online libraries for subscribers. This was easily one of the most exciting bits from a Nintendo Direct filled with notable announcements – new Mario Kart 8 courses, Switch Sports, and more – and it has now made the legendary EarthBound Player’s Guide available to all. More details below.

Official EarthBound Player’s Guide Download

While there’s no way to actually view the EarthBound Player’s Guide directly on the Switch per se, Nintendo has provided high-res scans of the guide directly on its website for seasoned and new fans of the EarthBound RPG to enjoy. An official hard copy of the real thing can be hard to get and will generally run you hundreds, if you can even find it.

The EarthBound publication guides players through its wild and wacky game world with helpful hints and secret items, plus loads of artwork and in-game lore to immerse you in the iconic Shigesato Itoi role-playing game even more. Just don’t expect to experience the infamous (and foul-smelling) scratch and sniff cards that were found in the original.

You can download the EarthBound Player’s Guide right here and you’ll find another look at the Switch Online announcement trailer below:

See more Say fuzzy pickles! EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!https://t.co/SdDVVVzJmG pic.twitter.com/9JL0ejRTHp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2022

EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings: Join Ness, Paula, Jeff and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super NES classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game. Both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for Nintendo Switch Online members!

