Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds on sale from $70

Today only, Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new 980 PRO NVMe M.2 Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive lineup, with the 1TB model leading the way at $142.49 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $230, it recently dropped to $170 and is now down to a new all-time low at $7 below our previous mention. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 1TB of storage, and upwards of 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and more. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $70.

Other Samsung 980 PRO SSD capacities on sale:

Earlier this month, CORSAIR threw its hat into the ring with the debut of its first PS5-ready into SSD. These new PCIe Gen4 drives arrive with much of the same heatsink design as above, while managing to surpass Samsung’s stats by rocking 7,100MB/s transfer speeds. There’s also some extra performance gains you can read about in our launch coverage right here.

Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD features:

Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems

