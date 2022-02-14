Bodum’s post-modern OTTONI Electric Kettle matching Amazon low at $43 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering the Bodum OTTONI Electric Water Kettle for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $82.50 directly from Bodum where it is now matched at $43, it more typically sells for between $59 at $80 at Amazon and today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked there. This eye-catching, conversation-starting electric water kettle is designed to “resemble a playful post-modern version of a traditional stovetop model.” The stainless steel build, pull-off lid, light indicator, auto shut-off, and covered heating element are complemented by an extremely unique design with copper-style hardware with an artistic aesthetic that will standout in just about any kitchen. The built-in limescale filter also “keeps the water free from strange smells.” Head below for additional details.

If the novel design of the OTTONI Electric Water Kettle isn’t getting you excited, then something more traditional like this Amazon Basics model might do the trick. This 1.7 liter solution does, however, carry some of its own tricks like the blue LEDs that light up the inside when it’s boiling, not to mention the under $30 price tag here.

Now all you need is this electric wine opening kit at up to 36% off and you’ll have all kinds of fun gadgets to talk about with company. Just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for some arguably more practical kitchen upgrades with notable price drops attached including today’s deal on the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker that’s now back at its holiday total.

More on the Bodum OTTONI Electric Water Kettle:

The inner wall of the Bodum Ottoni is made of Stainliess steel, the true reference that quality and design are aligned perfectly.

Features an indicator light that will visually provide the information when the item is operating.

The Kettle features Automatic shut-off for safety when the water has reached a boil.

34 Oz. Capacity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!