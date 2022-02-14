Chemical Guys 12-pack streak-free microfiber towels for the car and more now 40% off at $15

Woot is now offering the 12-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25 and currently on sale for just over $21 (or $18 with Subscribe & Save) at Amazon, today’s deal is a great time to pick up some high-quality towels at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. They are great for drying off the car this spring and summer, but can also be used for a multitude of applications around the house and garage. You’re looking at twelve no-streak towels at 16 by 16 inches each and one of the most popular options on Amazon at that. Head below for more details and Chemical Guys deals.

At the end of last week we spotted a wide ranging Chemical Guys sale at Amazon with loads of gear for cleaning the car now and into the spring. While the towel set above isn’t quite as affordable as the Woot deal, there are loads of car care cleaning products on tap, from leather conditioner to full-on bundles, ready and waiting at up to 20% or more off the going rates right here.

We are also still tracking some great deals on the iOttie smartphone car mounts at Amazon as well. These are some of the best and most affordable solutions out there for hands-free navigation in the car no matter where you might be headed and there are loads of models on tap to suit just about any device you might have. Head over to our roundup for a closer look.

More on the Chemical Guys Premium Microfiber Towels:

70 30 ultra premium elite banded microfiber towels

Best suited for drying wet surfaces or for use with quick detail and waterless carwash products

Microscopic fibers in supra towels allow them to absorb upto 10 times their weight in liquid

360,000 strands in every square inch of highly refined loop woven microfiber

No streaks, 100 percentage lint free

