HORI’s Split Pad Pro elevates your handheld Nintendo Switch gameplay at $43

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller for $43 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at within $3 of the all-time low. Not only is this the first discount since December, but also $2 less than our previous mention. HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique design that merges the typical Joy-Cons with a full-sized controller. If Santa just delivered a Switch this past weekend, this is a great way to elevate your handheld gameplay sessions. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage of the more recent colorways, too. Head below for more.

One drawback of the Split Pad Pro is that you can only use the controllers when docked with your Switch. HORI just recently adjusted this fault with the release of its new Split Pad attachment, which wires the gamepads into something of a Pro Controller-style accessory. Now available for pre-order, it’s worth checking into this for a more full-featured setup, even if it isn’t on sale like the lead deal.

Speaking of the latest releases for your Nintendo gaming setup, be sure to go give our hands-on review of the new Switch OLED a look. Still hard to find on store shelves, you can dive into whether or not the refreshed hybrid console is actually worth tracking down. Though spoiler, there’s a lot to love about all of the enhancements this time around.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

