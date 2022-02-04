HORI brings its new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment stateside, pre-order now

HORI releases some of the more popular third-party Switch accessories on the market, and today the brand is making one of its fan favorites even more compelling. Expanding the ergonomic gaming experience from handheld mode to the couch, the new HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment lets you use its controllers on the big screen. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for all of the details.

HORI brings its Split Pad Pro attachment stateside

HORI’s popular Split Pad Pro have long been a favorite alternative to Nintendo’s official Joy-Con since releasing back in 2019. Delivering a more ergonomic gameplay experience, there was still one massive trade-off in that the split controllers only worked in handheld mode. Now the brand is looking to remedy that with the launch of its new Split Pad Pro Attachment.

Originally debuting back in December for Japan and other Asian markets, HORI is finally bringing the Split Pad Pro Attachment to the United States. The package itself includes everything you’ll need to get started, including a pair of gray controllers and the new wired attachment accessory.

Speaking of, the biggest downside on the new package from HORI is that the gamepad experience is still wired. Given that the Split Pad Pro controllers themselves lack Bluetooth support or any other internal radios, the HORI attachment just serves as a way to connect with a Switch over USB rather than the Joy-Con rails you’d use in handheld mode. Even so, it does let you enjoy the improved grip and ergonomic design when playing the Switch up on the big screen, instead of just as a typical handheld.

Now available for pre-order at Amazon

The new HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment set is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Running you $79.99, there’s only a single colorway currently up for grabs via the retailer. As of now, you’ll have to buy the entire set as one unit with the Split Pad Pro controllers included alongside the attachment. So while this will work with all of the brand’s other styles, including the new Pokémon one, you’ll have to commit to the full starter set.

Shipping on April 4, 2022, HORI’s latest also comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time, you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As far as Joy-Con alternatives go, the Split Pad Pro are easily some of the best options to reccomend, and the new attachment set from HORI makes that experience even better. The only real caveat is that existing owners are going to be left out unless they want to pick up another set of the split controllers to score the wired accessory. But for those who are diving in for the first time, the added $20 up-charge from purchasing the standard Switch add-ons definitely seems to be worth it. As long as you foresee yourself playing with a docked Switch at any point in the future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!