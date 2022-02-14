Score an up to $40 Starbucks 60-pack of Blonde Roast K-Cups at $25.50 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering a 60-pack of Starbucks Blonde Roast Veranda Blend Coffee K-Cups for $25.32 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on he listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $40.50, this bundle has more recently been in the $35 range and is now around 25% off the going rate. This is a particularly notable time to stock up on the Starbucks blonde roast pods at around $0.40 per cup – well under the price of going into a Starbucks location and certainly more convenient. This is 100% Arabica coffee that’s sustainably sourced with “notes of toasted malt and baking chocolate.” Scoop them up now before the price jumps back up. Additional details below.

Not interested in Starbucks? Grand this 100-pack of Amazon’s Happy Belly Dark Roast Coffee Pods from $22 Prime shipped instead. That’s significantly more cups for less cash out of pocket on a popular Amazon branded solution, bringing considerably more value per cup than the Starbucks option above.

While we are talking coffee and K-Cups, we also just spotted Instant’s Solo single-serve brewer matching its Amazon all-time low. This one dropped down to $80 just yesterday and is still available at the discounted rate. Hit up our weekend coverage for a closer look at what it’s capable of as well as some more affordable options. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen upgrades with major discounts.

More on the Starbucks K-Cup Blonde Roast Veranda Blend Coffee K-Cups:

PREMIUM K-CUP COFFEE—Starbucks delivers exceptional coffee cup after cup with this 10-count K-Cup box of Veranda Blend lightly roasted coffee for Keurig Brewers

VERANDA BLEND—Our lightest roasted coffee, this surprisingly smooth coffee features notes of toasted malt and baking chocolate

FRESH TASTE—Starbucks adheres to the highest quality standards—freshly shipping you the same carefully roasted 100% arabica coffee beans we brew in our cafés

MAKE IT YOUR OWN—The perfect everyday cup, Starbucks coffee is great for adding personal touches of inspiration like milk, cream, syrup or a variety of other additions to make it your own

