Anker's new MagGo charging station doubles as a MagSafe Battery Pack at $84 (Save 30%)

Reg. $130 $84

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station for $83.99 shipped. Available in the Misty Blue colorway, this discount is exclusive to Prime members. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off while marking one of the first notable price cuts overall. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

While it won’t charge up a second device, the new Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank also doubles as a stand for your iPhone 13 at $60. Available in five different colors, there is a fold-out kickstand on the back that lets you prop up a device while it chargers. We also recently took this one for a spin in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which you can dive into for a closer look at how this more affordable offering stacks up.

Or if your setup just needs a new power adapter for the wall, Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers are also on sale right now. Thanks to a series of rare Amazon discounts, pricing starts from $50 right now on the brand’s most recent releases.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

With a 5,000mAh capacity, MagGo provides nearly a full extra charge for your iPhone. This allows extended productivity and 17 additional hours of video playtime. Power the portable charger in 2 hours by dropping it back on the base for an instant wireless recharge. Pass-through charging is enabled while charging your iPhone and portable charger simultaneously.

