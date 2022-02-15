FREE Echo Dot speaker with on sale Amazon 4-Series Fire TVs from $270 (Up to $180 off)

Amazon’s latest model 4-series 4K Fire TV Edition displays are all now matching or sitting at the lowest prices we have tracked starting from $259.99 shipped. However, the 43-, 50-, and 55-inch 4K displays will also now ship with a FREE Echo Dot (3rd gen) when you add both your cart and apply coupon code FTVDOT22 at checkout. The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker regularly fetches $40 on its own and the TVs are all between $110 and $140 off the regular prices, leaving you with up to $180 in savings to be had. If you’re looking for an extra display or something for a smaller room, this promotion is a great way to score one with a free Amazon smart speaker thrown in. More details below.

The 4-Series Amazon Fire TV models features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. That’s on top of Alexa voice command support, three HDMI inputs, and direct access to your favorite streaming services. Head over to our launch coverage for even more details.

If you would prefer to go with something on the Android TV side of things, today we spotted up to $250 off a range of Hisense 2021 models. The higher-end options include 120Hz refresh rates and you’ll find lower-tier displays for your spare room or tighter space starting from just $270 shipped. Everything is broken down for you right here.

Head over to our 4K TV deal hub for even more discounted options as well.

More on the Amazon 4-series 4K Fire TV Edition displays:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

