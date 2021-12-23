LEGO slated to release 1,200-piece Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck set in 2022

After reports of the LEGO Gaming theme were seemingly put on hold following the launch of the Overwatch 2 set earlier this month, it seems there is hope for the lineup yet. Spotted on German toy retailer Wagner’s, it looks like the LEGO Group will be expanding its portfolio to include Horizon Zero Dawn with the launch of a Tallneck build. Head below for everything we know so far about LEGO set number 76989 launching in 2022.

LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck slated to release in 2022

Earlier this year, a report was circling that the LEGO Group would be consolidating some of its video game sets into a larger LEGO Gaming theme come 2022. While the announcement of a new Overwatch 2 set for next year didn’t show off any branding from the lineup, a new report today is giving some extra credence to the original rumor.

Thanks to an early listing that has since been taken down at Wagner’s, we’re getting a first look into what the LEGO Gaming theme may hold for next year. And oh is there a lot to be excited about. Marking the first time we’ve seen a Sony video game property brought into the brick-built world, Horizon Zero Dawn is slated to be getting the LEGO treatment come 2022.

A LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck mockup courtesy of Théo Domon on ArtStation

In what will be set number 76989, the LEGO Group will be releasing a version of the Tallneck as an 18+ kit geared toward older builders. Stacking up to 1,222 pieces, the build will be focused primarily around the giraffe-like robot.

Even with this being more of a display model, it’s quite likely that the LEGO Group will pair the Tallneck with at least one iconic minifigure. It seems all too fitting to include Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, in brick-built form and would certainly be a big appeal to fans of the series. I really can’t imagine her not being included in set 76989, though with this being uncharted territory of a LEGO Gaming theme, I suppose anything is possible.

Alongside everything we know about the actual contents of the LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn set, there’s also some information about when builders will be able to bring this one to their collection. Slated for a release in 2022, this one is said to be launching on May 1. While there’s seemingly no connection to the release of Horizon Forbidden West in February, the LEGO Group will likely still be trying to build off the hype of the sequel.

Builders will be able to bring home the LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck for €79.99, which will likely end up being closer to $100 here in the United States. Though with this being from the early listing, there’s always a chance pricing is adjusted ahead of the release. Though a $100 seems quite fitting for the part count and what seems to be included in the set.

