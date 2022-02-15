Save 65% on Adobe’s Photoshop Elements 2022 for Windows at a new low of $45

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 as a Windows download for $44.99 with the code SSBPA524 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your photo editing skills to the next level? Photoshop Elements 2022 is a great way to do that without incurring monthly or yearly subscription charges. This latest version of the industry-standard software offers Sense AI technology which offers “automated options” that “do the heavy lifting” so you can “instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” Plus, there are 60 guided edits, easy navigation, and more. Take a closer look at our previous coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re not ready to drop $45 on software, get the full version of Photoshop and Lightroom for just $10 per month. There’s no commitment here and you’ll find that after five months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal. However, the Creative Cloud plan comes with a more powerful version of Photoshop and also includes Lightroom, which will give you a lot more versatility overall.

If you need a new computer, then we have a selection of LG, ASUS, and Microsoft laptops on sale from $597. While today’s lead deal works on Windows only, you can score this deal on Parallels and still run them on your Mac. It won’t be quite as optimized, but if you picked up Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $150 off, it’s the best option you have right now. However, if you instead opt for the Creative Cloud plan, then Photoshop and Lightroom will run natively.

More on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022:

Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

Create the perfect pet pic; extend, remove, or replace photo backgrounds; and more.

