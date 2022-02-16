Amazon’s 3-pack of magnetic metal storage bins is great for the fridge or desk at $10 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering its 3-pack of Amazon Basics Mesh Magnetic Storage Bins for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 33% off the going rate and the best we have ever tracked for a new Amazon all-time low. Great for just about any small items, these desktop storage organizers are 6 inches long and designed to neatly contain “writing utensils, receipts, labels, and other supplies.” They are made of “commercial-grade steel” with a chip-resistant powder-coated finish and a magnetic backing so you can mount them on refrigerators (or things of that nature) as well as to each other. You can browse through the rest of the Amazon mesh wired organizer lineup from $9 right here. And head below for additional details.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, this mesh desk organizer option comes in at slightly less and offers three individual compartments to contain various accessories in one unit. You’re not getting magnetic action here, but it is worth a quick look in case it suits your needs more efficiently.

If you prefer to go with a more natural treatment for your desktop accessories, take a look at our hands-on review of Oakywood’s 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger and the brand’s magnetic wood desktop accessories. Featuring a number of trays, phone stands, and more, the OakyBlocks lineup is a particularly nice option for outfitting your work surface with some natural wood accessories to keep things organized, charged up, and more.

More on the Amazon Basics Mesh Magnetic Storage Bins:

Set of 3 magnetic storage baskets for containing small objects such as writing utensils, receipts, labels, and other supplies; 6 inches each

Ideal for use in offices, workspaces, businesses, and homes

Durable commercial-grade steel construction with magnet backing; can be mounted on refrigerators, metal cabinets, and more

Stylish mesh surface that promotes airflow and helps prevent dust build-up

Scratch- and chip-resistant powder-coated finish

