Oakywood’s new magnetic wood desktop accessories: Charger, trays, more up to 30% off

While we just got a look at its new iPhone 13 cases, it’s now time for OakyBlocks – Oakywood’s new wood desktop accessories. After going hands-on with the brand’s handmade oak and walnut monitor stand shelf a couple of months back and coming away quite impressed, Oakywood has now shown up with a range of matching desktop accessories ranging from pen holders and wireless charging pads to pen trays and more. We are seeing some nice launch bundle discounts and you can get a closer look at everything down below.

OakyBlocks – Oakywood’s new wood desktop accessories

The OakyBlocks wood desktop accessories consist of a range of desktop gear, all of which is primarily made from real walnut or oak wood, and covered with natural oils. You’ll also find a series of magnets hidden within each piece to allow users to neatly snap them together in a wide array of configurations to customize your personal desktop arrangement as needed.

Choose OakyBlocks elements and create a personalized set of wooden trays, chargers, and holders that best suits your needs. We constantly test new solutions and work on new OakyBlocks elements that will extend our system.

The lineup consists of the following pieces:

Small Tray $29

Large Tray $49

Pen Tray $49

Wireless Charger $59

Phone Stand $29

Sticky Notes Holder $35

You’ll also find a couple of bundle options, including the pieces above, that will bring your overall cost down as much as 30%. Those consist of the OakyBlocks Small Bundle – pick any 3 or 4 OakyBlocks and get 20% off – and the OakyBlocks Big Bundle – Pick any 5 OakyBlocks (or more) and get 30% off.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While they aren’t the most unique pieces out there – we have seen all wood desktop accessories similar to this in the past – it’s great to see Oakywood offer up some additional wood desktop accessories to go along with the aforementioned desk shelf. Folks already invested in the brand’s tabletop accouterments will appreciate, at the very least, the option of kitting out the rest of their setup with matching gear. Oakywood’s partnership with One Tree Planted will indeed see a single tree get planted for every product the brand sells.

While you’re waiting for pre-orders on the new OakyBlocks wood desktop accessories to ship in two weeks time, browse through some of our hands-on reviews:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!