If nautical nonsense is something you wish, these CASETiFY SpongeBob iPhone 13 cases are for you

After January’s collection of Peanuts cases and accessories, CASETiFY is back with an all-new collection of covers and accessories for Apple’s latest smartphones. This time heading down to a pineapple under the sea, CASETiFY has joined forces with Nickelodeon to release a new wave of SpongeBob iPhone cases.

CASETiFY reveals new SpongeBob iPhone cases

In what might be the brand’s most popular collaboration to date, CASETiFY is heading to Bikini Bottom to channel SpongeBob SquarePants into its latest iPhone case lineup. With designs inspired by many of the series’ iconic characters, as well as in-universe brands like the Krusty Krab and Kelpo, there are a wide range of designs available.

Spanning all of Apple’s latest handsets, there are CASETiFY SpongeBob styles available for all of the iPhone 13 models as well as previous-generation handsets and more. The brand’s popular Impact, Ultra Compostable, and other covers will be getting the Nickelodeon treatment, so the same drop protection and form-factors that we’ve written home about in the past will be up for grabs once again.

Alongside iPhone cases, the new CASETiFY SpongeBob collection is also debuting the brand’s very first themed MagSafe-compatible chargers. These new accessories first launched back in January, and are now getting the same nautical nonsense flair as the rest of the accessories, coming decked out in various designs. Really leaning into the circular design, I adore the SpongeBob style which has the titular character looking out of his home’s porthole window.

As for the rest of the collection, prices start at $35 across all of the different ways to outfit your iPhone with some SquarePants swag.

CASETiFY SpongeBob collection launches next week

CASETiFY’s latest collection will officially be launching next week on February 22 at 12 a.m. PST. There’s no word yet on if there will be a waitlist like we typically see, so you’ll want to check back in next week to score cases for yourself.

As per usual with CASETiFY’s new collection, it’s worth noting that the upcoming lineup likely won’t be in stock for very long. Past releases have sold out in the first day or so, and we’re anticipating much of the same from its latest collaboration. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Just when I had thought that CASETiFY already pulled out its most unique collaboration yet, the brand is back with probably my favorite of its releases yet. Sure, the designs are a bit more out there than we typically see, but I love the thought that went into the latest collection and just how well some of these came out.

