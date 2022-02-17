Amazfit’s new GTR 3 Smartwatch sports 21-day battery life and blood oxygen tracking at $150

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is only the second time on sale, and matches the all-time low. Arriving as one of Amazfit’s latest smartwatches, the new GTR 3 just launched back in October with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display form-factor complete with 21-day battery life. As for its actual fitness features, you’ll find 150 different sport modes on top of the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Those looking to class up the look of their wearable can score this stainless steel metal strap on Amazon for $16. Available in a variety of finishes, this will elevate the sportier option above into more of a polished timepiece without breaking the bank and can be had for less cash than you ended up saving just by scoring the GTR 3 in the first place.

As far as other wearables go, we’re still tracking a series of price cuts across Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Watch 4 LTE models. Including both the standard edition and higher-end Classic smartwatches, pricing starts at $220 and delivers $80 in savings across each discounted style.

Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch features:

Amazfit GTR 3 is the best smartwatch that can integrate easily into your lifestyle and make everyday activities more convenient. You will get a reliable, versatile and advanced lifestyle partner that is there for you whether you’re going to work, the gym or out with friends. Even with the vast array of advanced functions assembled within its slim and light body, the GTR 3 maintains a refined elegance only found in classic round watches, and yet still finds a way to integrate a powerful battery which can last for up to 21 days.

