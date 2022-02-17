LEGO announces new Spider-Man and Green Goblin mech battle set [Update]

Update: Just after we published, the LEGO Group updated the listing with box art for the set. Unfortunately proving this isn’t a No Way Home kit.

Since releasing last November, Spider-Man fans have been waiting on some additional No Way Home-themed LEGO sets, and a new one may very well be arriving soon. Going up for pre-order today, the upcoming Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle kit will depict two of the iconic Marvel characters complete with some brick-built suits. While images are interestingly missing from the current LEGO Shop listing, all of the details on what to expect are outlined down below.

LEGO reloading new Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle

Today, the LEGO Group just listed its latest set ahead of its spring release. Named the Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle, no photos are currently available of what the kit will actually look like. In the meantime though, we can cover what is currently known about the latest Marvel build in the first place.

Entering with 296 pieces, the set will be the latest addition to the LEGO Marvel Mech lineup with two piloted robots included. One will be themed around Spider-Man, while the other will draw inspiration from the Green Goblin. We’ve seen buildable mechs many times in the past, though these new ones are noted as being supersized compared to previous releases. The part count certainly reflects that, too. We typically see these kinds of builds on closer to 100 pieces each, rather than the almost 300 combined bricks used for the pair this time around.

Both of the LEGO mechs included in the set will pair with their respective Spider-Man and Green Goblin minifigures. You can now pre-order the kit for $19.99, which will be officially launching on April 1.

The biggest thing up in the air right now is what theming the LEGO Group will take for its new Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle. I’m sure many builders, myself included, would love to see this themed around No Way Home, though that remains to be seen. Even if the theming would just be in the designs of the builds and minifigures, it would still be great to see the updated suits from the film in LEGO form.

In the meantime, you can still buy the one actual LEGO set themed around Spider-Man: No Way Home, deemed the Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop, which sells for $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Considering we’ve gotten our hopes up for another LEGO Spider-Man: No Way Home set in the past, I’m not entirely ready to believe this new Mech Battle kit could deliver. So we’ll just have to wait and see what the LEGO Group actually has in store for builders once the images are revealed. Though whatever the theming of the set ends up being, I would love for a classic Green Goblin helmet to be included.

