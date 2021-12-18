LEGO slated to release Spider-Man: No Way Home Bridge Battle set in 2022

Just when we thought that all of the LEGO 2022 sets had been unveiled for the winter wave, today new reports on circulating on what to expect from yet another creation. This time putting Spider-Man in the spotlight, thereâ€™s a new LEGO Bridge Battle 30443 set arriving sometime in 2022. Head below for what we know so far.

LEGO Spider-Man Bridge Battle arriving in 2022

After Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in theaters to close out last week, it hasnâ€™t taken too long to see that the LEGO Group has had some additional plans in store for the web-slinger. Courtesy of the official LEGO instruction site, an upcoming set for 2022 likely based on the new Spider-Man film has been teased.

While no photos have been released as of now, there are some things we can gather from the listing. Entering as set number 30443, the Spider-Man Bridge Battle kit is likely going to arrive as a Poly Bag rather than a full playset. Piece count is of course still up in the air, but will likely be in the ballpark of 30 pieces, give or take a few. Before we dive into any speculation though, itâ€™s worth noting that weâ€™ll be keeping spoilers light and only really referring to whatâ€™s shown in the trailers. So those waiting to see the film wonâ€™t have much to worry about.

With a name like Spider-Man Bridge Battle, it seems all but confirmed that weâ€™ll be seeing some recreation of the scene from the No Way Home trailer where Peter Parker first runs into Doc Ock. As such, it seems likely that the LEGO Poly Bag 30443 will include both of those characters.

Weâ€™ll likely be getting an Iron Spider minifigure to go alongside the Doc Ock. inspired by the Alfred Molina portrayal. Normally Poly Bags, even ones with minifigures, include some brick-built item and for the Spider-Man Bridge Battle, it seems fitting that weâ€™ll get both of the LEGO minifigs with their respective robotic arms attached. That would seem to line up with the expected part count, as well.

As for release date, itâ€™s looking like this build could be arriving later on in the winter wave. Thereâ€™s always the chance that the LEGO Group sneaks in the Spider-Man Bridge Battle Poly Bag for January. Pricing will likely be $4.99 as weâ€™ve seen from other sets of this caliber in the past, as well.

Could we see a larger Spider-Man Bridge Battle from LEGO?

As exciting as it will be for LEGO fans to get their hands on a pair of minifigures from the latest MCU flick, the possibility of seeing a larger Spider-Man Bridge Battle set released down the road. Itâ€™s pretty routine for the LEGO Group to release Poly Bag sets as larger versions, and so we could very well end up seeing a full on playset of the No Way Home scene. Whether or not that comes to fruition, weâ€™ll just have to wait and see. But for now, itâ€™s fun to think about just what the build would look like.

A few years back there was a similar set called the Ultimate Bridge Battle, and thatâ€™d be a great clue into what the LEGO Group can do with the Spider-Man subject matter in 2022. What would you like to see from the playscale set to go with the LEGO Poly Bag 30443? Let us know in the comments below.

Given that the LEGO Group only assembled a single set that was focused on Spider-Man: No Way Home in the first place, the fact that a Poly Bag is coming down the road means we may very well see some other sets release in the future too. And with that original build, Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop, not really being an accurate kit to the film, itâ€™ll be nice to see what the LEGO Group has in store once it can finally show off sets without having to avoid spoiling fans.

