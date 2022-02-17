Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather and microfiber case lands for new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup

Bellroy has launched its new Samsung Galaxy S22 leather case. The just-unveiled S22 models (already on sale) are Samsung’s flagship handsets with new S Pen slots, a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel, as well as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and Bellroy has now unleashed its high-quality case to keep it all protected. You can get a closer look at the new Galaxy S22 series handsets in our hands-on review and more details on the latest Bellroy leather cases for them down below.

New Bellroy Samsung Galaxy S22 leather case

Bellroy has now taken what we have come to love from the brand’s iPhone covers to its brand new leather Samsung Galaxy S22 case. Available in four classic and yet somewhat unique colors (black, basalt, racing green, and terracotta), it is backed with the brand’s three-year warranty and ready for all three configurations of Samsung’s latest S22 handset.

Our premium leather feels great in hand and ages beautifully, so this case only gets better as the years pass. We are also committed to making them environmentally sustainable – using fabrics made from recycled and plant-derived materials, and sourcing leathers with the least environmental impact.

Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather wraps around your device with protective polymer bumper edges, special cutouts for the camera array around back, and the subtle logo below that. Much like the iPhone 13 variations, you’ll also find a particularly nice microfiber lining on the inside interior to softly hug your S22 into place – one of the standout features in our previous hands-on impressions of its cases.

Designed as part of Samsung’s new partnership program, the Bellroy leather Samsung S22 case is available now for $45 on the standard model, $49 for the S22 Plus, and $55 on the Ultra model.

The clean lines, rounded edges and slim profile help accentuate, not obscure, the design of your phone…this case works seamlessly with your S22, optimizing your experience of their premium device.

While we are on the subject, you can get a better idea of the quality Bellroy brings to the table in our Tested reviews of its antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer and magnetic antimicrobial MacBook sleeve.

