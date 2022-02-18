Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-ready design in several styles at $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now discounting all several styles of new Beats Studio Buds to $119.99 shipped each. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen the entire collection on sale since back in December while also taking 20% off. As some of the latest workout companions from Beats, the new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the best price in months, as well.

On the more premium side of the Beats lineup, we’re still tracking a series of price cuts across the Powerbeats Pro lineup. These deliver an even more workout-focused design and arrive in a variety of colors starting at $169. Though you’re definitely going to want to check out this ongoing Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds discount, too.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

