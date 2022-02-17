Microsoft’s 13-inch Surface Book 3 with i7 and GTX 1650 Max-Q falls to new low at $700 off

Best Buy is offering the 2020 Microsoft Surface Book 3 i7/16GB/256GB/GTX 1650 Max-Q for $1,299.99 shipped. You can also opt for the i5/8GB/256GB model at $899.99 shipped. This $700 discount from its normal going rate marks a new low that we’ve tracked. As Microsoft’s latest Surface Book, you’ll find that it’s been superseded by the Surface Laptop 4 this time around. However, the Book 3 packs a 10th Generation i7 processor paired with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card to handle both general computing as well as gaming or content creation. Plus, with up to 15.5-hours of battery life available, this computer is designed to go all day before needed to be plugged back in. Dive into our announcement coverage to take a closer look then head below for additional information.

Update 2/17 @ 5:3 PM: Amazon is offering the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/RTX 3070 for $1,259 shipped. That’s a savings of $240 from its normal going rate of $1,499 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

All things considered, if you don’t need the unique stylings of the Surface Book 3 with it being both a tablet and full-on laptop in one, then there are better deals out there to be had. The ASUS ROG Strix G15 is one such laptop that we highly recommend checking out at $1,000. With its Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 GPU, there’s plenty of power for both gaming and normal workflows. However, the Acer Nitro 5 with its 10th Generation i5 and RTX 3050 at $790 is a solid choice for those on tighter budgets, though it’ll have less overall power.

Prefer Apple’s laptops to Microsoft? Well, right now you can score an all-time low on the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which is discounted by $249. However, further outfit your gaming setup with deals from our PC guide, which we constantly keep updated with the best sales we find from around the web.

More about the Surface Book 3:

Most powerful Surface laptop yet, with quad-core powered, 10th Gen Intel Core processors. More than 50% faster than Surface Book 2 13.5”.

Fastest graphics on Surface, powered by NVIDIA GTX GeForce GPU. 40% more graphics performance than Surface Book 2 13.5″.

Power when you need it. Up to 15.5 hours battery life[1] — plus improved standby that extends battery life when you’re away.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!