Amazon just knocked 15% off already affordable Lexar microSD storage with deals from $6

If you’re looking to scoop up some affordable microSD card storage, Amazon is now offering 15% off a series of Lexar options from under $6. All of the Lexar microSDHC UHS-I Flash Memory Cards with adapters from 32GB up to 512GB are now on sale from $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $7 and $70, all of the capacities are now at least 15% off the going rates for another 9 hours (or until stock sells out) as part of an Amazon Lightning deal. This is a great time to pick up some affordable microSD storage for your dash cams, drones, and Nintendo Switch rigs, among other things. They can move data at up to 100MB/s with between V10 and V30 speed class ratings (depending on the capacity) alongside A1 app performance. More details below.

However, if you need something faster than our lead deal today, we are still tracking some solid price drops on the new PRO Plus microSD cards from Samsung. With deals starting from $19 Prime shipped, you can browse through all of the options in our previous coverage and get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review while you’re at it.

On top of a series of ongoing offers on portable SSD storage from $60, hit up today’s roundup of Seagate IronWolf hard drives starting at $80 for some internal options. But for all of you PS5 owners, you’ll also want to check out our review of CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs.

More on the Lexar microSDHC UHS-I Flash Memory Cards:

Lexar 128GB Micro SD Card supports up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 30MB/s write speed for data transfer. (Based on internal test environment of Lexar, so the actual speed may vary with different host devices and environments. For devices that don’t support UHS-I, the transmission speed will be different due to interface limitations.)

Lexar 128GB Micro SD Memory Card supports UHS-I, U3, Speed Class 10, Video Speed Class 30 (V30) , which offer high read speed, fast file transfer speed, smooth as well as continuous shooting and Full HD video 4K and 1080P recording. For apps, A1 (App 1) performance is continuous 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS, which helps not only run faster, but also

